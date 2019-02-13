Rollover Crash in Rancho Mirage Leaves Motorist with Minor Injuries

One person suffered minor injuries Wednesday in a rollover crash on the westbound 10 Freeway in Rancho Mirage.

The crash involving a Chevrolet Cobalt and a Toyota Highlander occurred just before noon on the westbound freeway at Bob Hope Drive, and it left the Cobalt on its roof, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorist in the Cobalt was briefly trapped in the overturned vehicle, but was freed after about 10 minutes with only minor injuries, according to the CHP. It was unclear if the person had to be hospitalized.

No other injuries were immediately reported. The crash temporarily blocked all westbound lanes on the freeway.