Rain Prompts Closures, Safety Warnings Throughout Coachella Valley

Heavy rain throughout the Coachella Valley Thursday led to flooding, road closures and warnings for residents and visitors to stay indoors if at all possible.

With rain continuing to intensify, the Palm Springs Fire Department issued a “shelter in place” warning to all residents and visitors.

“With heavy rain and flooding like we are experiencing today, it is safer to stay off roadways and shelter in place,” Palm Springs Fire Chief Kevin Nalder said.

Stormwater has washed away a large section of state Route 243 in Idyllwild, opening a major sinkhole and rendering the road impassable. Riverside County officials are urging residents in Idyllwild, Mountain Center and Pine Cover to shelter in place due to the “deteriorating road conditions” in the area.

Caltrans asks residents of the communities of Idyllwild, Mountain Center and Pine Cove are being asked to shelter in place because of the deteriorating condition of mountain roads due to flooding and damage. Portions of highways 243 and 74 have been closed. Idyllwild School, 26700 Highway 243 in Idyllwild, has been established as a care a reception center.

Road closures were widespread throughout the desert area due to the heavy rain, which caused flooding and some rockslides. Flooding was reported on eastbound Interstate 10 in Cabazon and a stretch of Highway 111 was closed in both directions in Palm Springs.

Traffic delays were expected to continue throughout the area into the evening.

In response to the rain and traffic delays, the Palm Springs Unified School District alerted parents that they could pick up their children early. Children who ride a bus to school will be supervised until the normal release time, district officials said.

Joshua Tree National Park also closed.

All dirt roads were closed in Joshua Tree National Park. A flood watch will remain in effect until 10 p.m. throughout the Coachella Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

*****FLASH FLOODING – ROAD CLOSURES****

Palm Springs

INDIAN CANYON DRIVE AT WHITEWATER WASH

GENE AUTRY AT WHITEWATER WASH

VISTA CHINO AT WHITEWATER WASH

ARABY TRAIL AT PALM CANYON WASH

FARRELL DRIVE AT TAHQUITZ CREEK (GOLF COURSE)

EL CIELCO ROAD AT TAHQUITZ CREEK (GOLF COURSE)

GOLF CLUB DRIVE AT TAHQUITZ CREEK (GOLF COURSE)

BARISTO DRIVE AT INDIAN CANYON DRIVE

HWY 111 TO I-10

Rock debris was cleared from Highway but now floodwaters are running across the roadway at Angel Creek and low areas in the roadway to Tipton Road. DO NOT EXPECT ROADS TO OPEN AT COMMUTE HOURS TONIGHT. Options are Ramon Road, Dinah Shore, Country Club, etc. to I-10 or CA Hwy 111 to down valley. These roads will also be very busy.

Cathedral City

Cathedral Canyon Drive at the Wash.

Los Gatos at Date Palm Drive.

Vista Chino Road at the Wash.

Varner Road between Mountain View and Edom Hill roads.

Cabazon

Railroad Avenue between Interstate 10 and Main Street in Cabazon is closed due to flooding, according to the Riverside County Department of Transportation.

Hemet

A stretch of California Avenue in Hemet has been closed due to flooding, according to Riverside County transportation officials.

Indio

Avenue 44 at the White Water Channel (Wash)