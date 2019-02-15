Colin Kaepernick agrees to settle collusion case against the NFL

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has settled his collusion lawsuit against the NFL, lawyers for the athlete and the league said Friday.

Kaepernick and former teammate Eric Reid, who both took knees during the national anthem before games in 2016 in a protest against systematic racism, had filed suit against the league for allegedly colluding against them to keep them from playing.

“For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL,” according to a statement by their lawyers Mark Geragos and Ben Meiselas.

“As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment,” said the statement, which was also released by the NFL.

Kaepnernick has not been signed by any team since he left the 49ers after the 2016 season, Reid has continued to play, with the 49ers in 2017 and the Carolina Panthers in 2018.

The 31-year-old Kaepernick has now been off the field for two years after playing six seasons for the 49ers.

He was drafted in 2011 from the University of Nevada and took over as the starting quarterback halfway through the 2012 season.

Kaepernick led his team to the 2013 Super Bowl and the 2014 NFC championship game.