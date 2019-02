Movie Review: The Lego Movie 2

In 2014, the world was treated to the building bricks film known as “The Lego Movie.” Five years later, we have “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.” The original team returns including Chris Pratt (Emmett/Rex Dangervest), Elizabeth Banks (Lucy/Wyldstyle), and Will Arnett (Batman). From creators Phil Lord and Chris Miller, is the sequel worth watching? Take a look at Manny the Movie Guy’s review of “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.”