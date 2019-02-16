Following Severe Weather, Valley Now “Flooded” with Events

It was more foot traffic than road traffic Saturday, a change in pace from the previous few days filled with flooded roads and wiped out plans. The sun shined through, allowing people to attend some of their favorite events of the year.

Arlan Colton, a victim of standstill traffic Friday night due to road closures, finally made it to Palm Springs for Modernism week festivities.

“They said accesses were closed, so I guess everybody was bunched up or something,” Colton said about the backup.

It drivers on Interstate 10 hours to commute due to road closures from flooding. Highway 111 also endured standstill traffic as a result. Taking a turn, drivers saw normal traffic on Saturday. Colton said getting to his desired location for Modernism week was a breeze.

Down the road, soggy streets cleared up for the annual Greek Festival in Palm Desert. An event full of traditional Greek food to feast, live music and other activities. The event continues on Sunday.

“It’s fun for our cause and for the communities cause,” Father Theodore Pantels of Saint George Greek Orthodox Church of the Desert, said.

Pantels said the event helps bring awareness to the mission of the church. Its main focus right now is teaming up with other local organizations to combat homelessness.

In Indio, the Riverside County Fair and Date Festival finally received perfect weather for its sought after attractions and rides despite its first day of poor conditions. Country artist, Randy Houser will perform Saturday night.

While visitors likely won’t be waiting in lines of backed up traffic due to road closures, there’s no promises that the lines at these busy events will be any shorter.

City of Palm Springs Road Closure Update:

GENE AUTRY TRAIL AT WHITEWATER WASH – Tentatively scheduled to reopen by 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 16 INDIAN CANYON DRIVE AT WHITEWATER WASH – Will be closed until late next week ARABY TRAIL AT PALM CANYON WASH – Reopening TBD FARRELL DRIVE AT TAHQUITZ CREEK (GOLF COURSE) – Two lanes are scheduled to open by late next week GOLF CLUB DRIVE AT TAHQUITZ CREEK (GOLF COURSE) – Reopening TBD HWY 111 TO I-10 – BOTH DIRECTIONS – Partial reopening within the next few days PALM SPRINGS AERIAL TRAMWAY – TRAMWAY ROAD CLOSED – Reopening TBD