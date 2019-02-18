Commuting Nightmare Throughout The Coachella Valley

The latest storm stirring mayhem across the Coachella Valley, and today road closures and detours made for a traffic nightmare. Given that it’s Presidents’ Day, traffic moving in and out of the valley all day long. However, things were extra chaotic with lanes closed on Highway 111, detours, and closed roads.

A couple for days ago, the Coachella Valley was engulfed in raging rivers, mudslides, and dozens of road closures. Now, while President’s Day brought a break in the rain, it isn’t quite a the 180 some residents, like Mosi Alvand, were hoping for.

“Palm Springs, in February is so beautiful. Never rains, but this is so unexpected.”

Rain and traffic that Mos,i and his wife, aren’t used to seeing here.

“Two days ago we went to costco and it took us over an hour coming back. Usually it takes us 20 minutes.”

At this hour, parts of Highway 111 and Farrell are still closed.

“No one expects such heavy traffic in Palm Springs.”

Mosi says these road closures aren’t just backup up traffic, but also making it difficult to walk around.

“We have to go through the golf course, and back around to get away from all this here.”

While vacation weather seems to have been blown away with the storm, visitors say nothing can keep them away from their second home.

“This time was shocking…we never expected it, but I love Palm Springs, so I don’t care . Everything is going to be normal again, I hope.”

It is important to note that we are still not in the clear, as yet another storm is on the way. So there may be even more road closures within the next couple of days.