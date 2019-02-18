Hooray, It’s a Huell Howser Presidents Day Marathon

Driving from Devil’s Postpile National Monument to Lassen Volcanic National Park?

It can be done in the better part of day, with pit stops, plenty of snacks, and a terrific companion keeping you company from the passenger seat.

Of course, you and that terrific companion can also plunk on the sofa, with the aforementioned snacks, and join Huell Howser, via your television, as he calls upon both iconic California places.

For Mr. Howser, the dearly missed travel show host who passed away just over six years ago, knew iconic California as well as he knew what his viewers craved: An authentic look at the people and places of our great state.

You can see a lot of those people and places on Monday, Feb. 18 when KCET airs a Huell Howser marathon, beginning at 8 a.m. and concluding at 3:30 in the afternoon.

That’s just about the span of time it would take you to leisurely drive from Devil’s Postpile to Lassen Volcanic, with a stop for lunch and a few snacky breaks.

But drive, you won’t have to, for Mr. Howser will take you to both places, for insider-y adventures involving rangers, locals, and really cool views, historical facts, and quirky insights.

Other locations on the list?

Fire Lookout, Tuolumne Meadows, Mt. San Jacinto, and Yosemite Falls Trail made the cool cut. And, indeed, Feb. 18 is Presidents Day in 2019, and there shall be presidential travel shows on the rundown, specifically shows illuminating Reagan Ranch, Nixon Birthplace, and Barack Obama’s California College Days.

The California-loving marathon is in honor of Presidents Day, in fact. “That’s aaaamazing,” is something Mr. Howser would surely say about that.

And “that’s aaaamazing,” is something his many fans would surely say about getting to spend the better part of a holiday Monday with the unforgettable, always upbeat, and ever-affable travel host.