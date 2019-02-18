‘Largest and brightest full moon of the year’: How to view February’s supermoon

A moon that looks bigger and brighter will appear this month.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says it will be the “largest and brightest full moon of the year,” peaking at 10:53 a.m. ET Feb. 19.

It happens because of the moon’s elliptical path, which can make it appear slightly larger and brighter than a typical full moon.

At 4:04 a.m. ET Tuesday, Feb. 19, the moon will reach its closest point to the Earth for this orbit, according to NASA.

People around the globe can watch it Monday night, but it won’t be officially 100 percent until Tuesday morning, AccuWeather reports.

At its largest, a supermoon can appear 14 percent larger in diameter than the smallest full moon.