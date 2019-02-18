Login
Weather
Mike’s Monday Forecast 2 18 2019
tvguy321
February 18, 2019 7:19 PM
February 18, 2019 7:19 PM
Weather
Video
Mike's Monday Forecast 2 18 2019
February 18, 2019
Community
Local
coachella traffic
Flash Flood
Flooding
Holiday traffic
I-10 traffic accident
Local Traffic
road closure
Road Closures
Traffic
Traffic Alert
Video
Commuting Nightmare Throughout The Coachella Valley
February 18, 2019
Community
Local
elevation
Highway 74
idyllwild
Lake Hemet
Low Elevation
Mountain Center
mountains
Snow
storm
Winter
Video
Snowfall At Lower Elevations Drawing Locals And Visitors To Surrounding Mountains
February 18, 2019
Business
Local
Money
cara youngman
cvb
Greater Palm Springs Convention and Visitor’s Bureau
joyve kiehl
Palm Springs
Palm Springs Aerial Tramway
road closed
road closure
Tram
Tram Closed
tram closed indefinitely
Tram Closure Causing Inconvenience for Holiday Visitors
Video
Tram Closed Indefinitely, Crews Assess the Area
February 18, 2019
Local
President Trump
Presidents Day
Protesters
Wall
Protesters Rally Against President Trump at City Hall
February 18, 2019
