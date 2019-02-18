Suspected Burglars Arrested In La Quinta

A man and woman were arrested and remained jailed Sunday in connection with several burglaries at a La Quinta car dealership, a sheriff’s sergeant said.

Deputies served a search Friday night at a home in the 52000 block of Avenida Alvarado in an effort to locate property stolen from Torre Nissan during the burglaries, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Sgt. David Smith.

There they arrested La Quinta residents John Schiavone, 35, and Brooke Williams, 33, and recovered several stolen items, Smith said.

The pair were booked into the Indio Jail on suspicion of various crimes, including second-degree burglary and credit card fraud, and remained behind bars in lieu of $10,000 bail each, according to jail records.