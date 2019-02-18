Trail Runner Slips on Ice, Falling to His Death on Mount Wilson

A runner fell 180 feet to his death form a peak in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles when he slipped on a patch of ice, authorities said Monday.

The fall occurred at 10:50 a.m. Sunday on Mount Wilson, Sgt. E. Retamoza of the Crescenta Valley sheriff’s station said.

The man was with three other runners when he slipped on ice and fell down a ravine, Retamoza said. Two of his companions climbed down to help him and one ran for help, the sergeant said.

Members of the Altadena, Montrose and Sierra Madre search and rescue teams responded to recover the body because the weather was too poor with snow and rain for a rescue helicopter, Retamoza said.

The man died at the scene. His name was not released pending notification of relatives.