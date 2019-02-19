Border Patrol Agents Arrest “Sureño” Gang Member

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a “Sureño” gang member in Calexico Saturday morning.

At approximately 6:07 a.m., Border Patrol agents were on patrol when they observed a man illegally enter the United States half mile east of the Calexico West Port of Entry. Agents arrested the man and transported him to the El Centro station for processing.

At the station, record checks revealed an extensive criminal record, to include a felony burglary charge. He is also a self-admitted Sureño gang member out of San Mateo, California. The subject has an active warrant out of Redwood City for Burglary of a Vehicle. However, he will not be extradited at this time.

“Criminal gang members like this man pose dangers to both our agents and our communities,” said Assistant Chief Patrol David Kim. “Thankfully our agents were able to apprehend him without incident, keeping our communities safe.”

The man, a 28-year-old Mexican national, will be prosecuted for Re-Entry into the United States after being previously removed by an immigration judge.