Horse Collapsed And Died On President’s Day Parade Route In Indio

A horse died of a suspected heart attack or stroke on the Presidents Day Parade route Monday in Indio.

Around 9:40 a.m. the Indio Police Department received reports of a horse, which was participating in a parade-affiliated equestrian team, was on its side on Oasis Street south of Highway 111, Indio Police Department Public Information Officer Ben Guitron said. Police were able to move the horse away from the main parade route upon arrival.

Police vehicles and screens were placed around the scene “out of respect for the horse and the public,” Guitron said. According to police, many families were present at the scene.

The horse died on the street and was eventually moved, Guitron said.

A female rider was on the horse at the time of its collapse, but she was not injured, Guitron said.

The Presidents Day Parade is part of the 73rd annual Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival, which began on Friday and will continue through Sunday.