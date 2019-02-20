Attorney: Man Charged with Quadruple P.S. Killing Knew At Least 1 Victim

The attorney for a man charged with the shooting deaths of four people in Palm Springs said Wednesday his client was acquainted with at least one of the victims, but he insisted the man did not commit the murders.

Jose Larin-Garcia, 19, of Cathedral City, is accused of fatally shooting Jacob Montgomery, 19, Juan Duarte Raya, 18, and Yuliana Garcia, 17, who were found fatally shot inside a Toyota Corolla that crashed into a parked vehicle at 11:40 p.m. Feb. 3 at Sunny Dunes and El Placer roads. He is also accused in the shooting death of 25-year-old Carlos Campos Rivera, who was found a half-hour later on Canon Drive south of Theresa Drive.

Following a brief court appearance in Indio, defense attorney John Patrick Dolan said Larin-Garcia knew Montgomery, but he could not confirm any relationships with any of the other victims.

In the days after the shootings, Duarte Raya’s aunt, Patricia Mendoza, told the Desert Sun that all four victims were friends in middle school and high school. Police and prosecutors have not revealed any possible motive for the killings, although police said they believe the slayings were all connected.

Dolan told the Desert Sun Larin-Garcia was a victim in the crime and did not commit the killings.

A preliminary hearing — in which a judge will determine if there is enough evidence for Larin-Garcia to stand trial — is set to begin Friday.

“We’re building a defense and learning everything the prosecution knows,” Dolan told reporters outside court.

He said the preliminary hearing will last at least into Monday, due to the availability of witnesses. He also said his client will undergo a mental health exam.

Larin-Garcia is facing four counts of murder, along with a special circumstance allegation of multiple murders, opening him to a possible death sentence. He is being held without bail at the Southwest Detention Center.