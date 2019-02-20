Breathtaking ‘Firefall’ Lights Up Yosemite National Park

The winter phenomenon known as the “firefall” is once again putting on a show in Yosemite National Park.

Check out the gallery below to see snapshots from photographers who managed to capture the magical sight, which happens when the setting sun hits a waterfall at just the right angle.

The “firefall” at Yosemite National Park. (Feb. 18, 2019) Jeff Saliba

The “firefall” at Yosemite National Park. (Feb. 18, 2019) Brady Kenniston

The “firefall” at Yosemite National Park. (Feb. 18, 2019) Eric Rubens

The “firefall” at Yosemite National Park. (Feb. 18, 2019) Eric Rubens

The “firefall” at Yosemite National Park. (Feb. 18, 2019) Eric Rubens

The “firefall” at Yosemite National Park. (Feb. 18, 2019) @fitzsimonsphotography

The “firefall” at Yosemite National Park. (Feb. 18, 2019) Andy Heitz