Breathtaking ‘Firefall’ Lights Up Yosemite National Park

The winter phenomenon known as the “firefall” is once again putting on a show in Yosemite National Park.
Check out the gallery below to see snapshots from photographers who managed to capture the magical sight, which happens when the setting sun hits a waterfall at just the right angle.
The “firefall” at Yosemite National Park. (Feb. 18, 2019) Jeff Saliba
The “firefall” at Yosemite National Park. (Feb. 18, 2019) Brady Kenniston
The “firefall” at Yosemite National Park. (Feb. 18, 2019) Eric Rubens
The “firefall” at Yosemite National Park. (Feb. 18, 2019) Eric Rubens
The “firefall” at Yosemite National Park. (Feb. 18, 2019) Eric Rubens
The “firefall” at Yosemite National Park. (Feb. 18, 2019) @fitzsimonsphotography
The “firefall” at Yosemite National Park. (Feb. 18, 2019) Andy Heitz