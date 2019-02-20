Walmart to host Baby Savings Day

From car seats, to sippy cups, to diaper bags and pacifiers there’s a lot that goes into a new baby and now Walmart is having a day to help new parents out.
Walmart is hosting Baby Savings Day this Saturday, from 10:30 A.M. until 4:30 P.M. Walmart stores from across the country will be hosting the largest in-store baby event of the year with rollbacks both online and in store.
Participating areas stores include:
Beaumont – 1540 E 2nd St
Hemet – 859 W Florida Ave
Hemet – 1231 S Sanderson Ave
Indio – 44100 Jefferson St Ste F
Indio – 82491 Avenue 42
La Quinta – 79295 Highway 111
Palm Desert – 72314 Highway 111
Palm Desert – 34500 Monterey Ave
Palm Springs – 5601 E Ramon Rd
For a full list, click here