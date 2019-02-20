Walmart to host Baby Savings Day

From car seats, to sippy cups, to diaper bags and pacifiers there’s a lot that goes into a new baby and now Walmart is having a day to help new parents out.

Walmart is hosting Baby Savings Day this Saturday, from 10:30 A.M. until 4:30 P.M. Walmart stores from across the country will be hosting the largest in-store baby event of the year with rollbacks both online and in store.

Participating areas stores include:

Beaumont – 1540 E 2nd St

Hemet – 859 W Florida Ave

Hemet – 1231 S Sanderson Ave

Indio – 44100 Jefferson St Ste F

Indio – 82491 Avenue 42

La Quinta – 79295 Highway 111

Palm Desert – 72314 Highway 111

Palm Desert – 34500 Monterey Ave

Palm Springs – 5601 E Ramon Rd

For a full list, click here