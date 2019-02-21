DRD: North Shore Community Park Projected to Reopen this Summer

The North Shore Community Park could be open just in time for summer.

The Desert Recreation District announced Thursday on Facebook that the progress has been slowed because of the recent rainstorms. However, there has been no new damage done to the park.

Currently, crews are still in the clean-up stage, and once the weather clears they will be allowed to make all repairs.

The park opened in mid-October of 2018 and was closed just days later after extensive damage was done during a rainstorm that swept across the Eastern Coachella Valley.

The District has projected reopening the park in early to mid-summer.