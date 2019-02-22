Preliminary Hearing Set for Man Charged With Quadruple P.S. Killing

A man charged with the shooting deaths of four people in Palm Springs is due back in court Friday for the start of a hearing to determine if there is enough evidence for him to stand trial.

Jose Larin-Garcia, 19, of Cathedral City, is accused of fatally shooting Jacob Montgomery, 19, Juan Duarte Raya, 18, and Yuliana Garcia, 17, who were found dead inside a Toyota Corolla that crashed into a parked vehicle at 11:40 p.m. Feb. 3 at Sunny Dunes and El Placer roads. He is also accused in the shooting death of 25-year-old Carlos Campos Rivera, who was found a half- hour later on Canon Drive south of Theresa Drive.

Larin-Garcia’s attorney, John Patrick Dolan, told reporters Wednesday the preliminary hearing is likely to continue until at least Monday due to the availability of witnesses. He also said his client would be undergoing a mental health exam.

Dolan has insisted his client did not carry out the killings. He said Larin-Garcia knew Montgomery, but he could not confirm any relationships with any of the other victims. The defense attorney told local news outlet that Larin-Garcia had been in the Corolla with the three victims.

In the days after the shootings, Duarte Raya’s aunt, Patricia Mendoza, told the Desert Sun that all four victims were friends in middle school and high school. Police and prosecutors have not revealed any possible motive for the killings, although police said they believe the slayings were all connected.

Larin-Garcia is facing four counts of murder, along with a special circumstance allegation of multiple murders, opening him to a possible death sentence. He is being held without bail at the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta.