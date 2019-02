‘Congrats to the momma’: Great Dane delivers 19 puppies at animal hospital

A Great Dane gave birth to 19 puppies Saturday in Arizona.

“The staff of KAH (11 of us) successfully delivered 19 Great Dane puppies this morning by C Section! All live and healthy! Mom doing great!” Kingman Animal Hospital posted on Facebook. “Thank you all for the kind words and congrats to the momma dog and our hard working staff that came in for this emergency.”

The procedure was performed in a sterile surgical room.

The mom, Cleo, is said to be doing great, as are all 19 of her puppies.