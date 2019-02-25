Landfill Searched in Connection With Disappearance of 6-Month-Old Boy

Police are searching a landfill in Riverside County in connection with the disappearance of 6-month-old boy whose parents were arrested earlier this month, police said in a statement.

The Los Angeles County Department of Child and Family Services reported Jacsun Manson missing on Jan. 25, according to Culver City police. The boy’s parents had been arrested Feb. 2 by Los Angeles police after being found in a stolen car.

Arrest warrants for murder have been issued for Adam Manson and Kianna Williams, the boy’s parents. Both are jailed in Los Angeles County.

“Detectives have developed reason to believe that Adam Manson and Kianna Williams are responsible for the disappearance and death of their six month old son Jacsun,” Culver City Police said in a statement. “We also believe that after his death, Adam and Kianna discarded Jacson’s body in a dumpster somewhere near the Crenshaw Mall in Los Angeles.”

It was not immediately clear whether the parents have an attorney.

A car tied to the disappearance was found earlier this month. Investigators suspect that the parents previously stole a different car that has not been recovered. The blue 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser was missing a bumper and has likely had its license plates removed.

Culver City police and volunteers were searching the El Sobrante Landfill in Corona early Monday. They said the baby’s body is believed to be at the site, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the child’s whereabouts was urged to call (310) 253-6318 to speak with Culver City police Detective Raya. After hours, calls should be directed to the watch commander at (310) 253-6202.