Boy Fatally Shot in Front of His Mother in Pomona

A boy, believed to be 15 years old, was shot outside an apartment complex in Pomona Monday night and later died at a hospital.

Police responded about 7 p.m. to a 911 call in the 1300 block of Third Street and located the victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to the Pomona Police Department.

“He (the victim) was transported by L.A. County Fire Department where he succumbed to his injuries at Pomona Valley Hospital,” Sgt. Todd Samuels of the Pomona Valley Police Department said.

Romelia Olmos, a neighbor, said the boy lived in the building where the shooting took place and the gunfire erupted in front of the boy’s mother.