Burlington Announces New Store Coming to Indio

Burlington Stores, a leading national off-price retailer, has announced that it will open a new store coming spring 2019, located at Indio Towne Center, 42500 Jackson Street. The store will offer brand-name merchandise for the entire family and home, all at amazing everyday low prices.
“We are thrilled to open a new Burlington in Indio. This new location brings jobs to the community and provides a great shopping experience for the entire family. Whether they’re looking for brand name clothing, stylish home décor items, or anything for baby, customers will enjoy significant savings and discover new merchandise arrivals each week,” said Tom Kingsbury, President, CEO and Chairman, Burlington Stores.
LOCATION
Indio Towne Center
42500 Jackson Street
Indio, CA 92203
STORE FACTS
- Opening spring 2019
- 33,200 square feet
- New arrivals daily of ladies’ apparel, accessories, menswear, family footwear, children’s clothing and toys, a broad assortment of furniture and accessories for baby, home décor and gifts, along with the largest selection of coats in the nation, all at up to 60 percent off other retailers’ prices every day.
- Burlington’s fresh new store design allows for a simple and attractive shopping experience for customers, making it easy to navigate.
- This store will be the 75th Burlington location in California.
EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES
Interested candidates can learn more about joining the team at www.BurlingtonStores.jobs.
FUN FACTS
- Burlington is a caring member of the communities where it has stores. Since 2011, the retailer has raised more than $53 Million dollars for national causes with local impact including, but not limited to, support for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and AdoptAClassroom.org.
- Donated more than 2.2 million coats through its annual Warm Coats & Warm Hearts Coat Drive since its inception in 2012
- Each week, multiple trucks arrive to a Burlington store to deliver new merchandise
- Burlington carries over 5,000 brands at up to 60% off other retailer’s prices every day