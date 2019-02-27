Burlington Announces New Store Coming to Indio

Burlington Stores, a leading national off-price retailer, has announced that it will open a new store coming spring 2019, located at Indio Towne Center, 42500 Jackson Street. The store will offer brand-name merchandise for the entire family and home, all at amazing everyday low prices.

“We are thrilled to open a new Burlington in Indio. This new location brings jobs to the community and provides a great shopping experience for the entire family. Whether they’re looking for brand name clothing, stylish home décor items, or anything for baby, customers will enjoy significant savings and discover new merchandise arrivals each week,” said Tom Kingsbury, President, CEO and Chairman, Burlington Stores.

LOCATION

Indio Towne Center

42500 Jackson Street

Indio, CA 92203

STORE FACTS

Opening spring 2019

33,200 square feet

New arrivals daily of ladies’ apparel, accessories, menswear, family footwear, children’s clothing and toys, a broad assortment of furniture and accessories for baby, home décor and gifts, along with the largest selection of coats in the nation, all at up to 60 percent off other retailers’ prices every day.

Burlington’s fresh new store design allows for a simple and attractive shopping experience for customers, making it easy to navigate.

This store will be the 75th Burlington location in California.

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES

Interested candidates can learn more about joining the team at www.BurlingtonStores.jobs.

FUN FACTS