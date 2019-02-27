Couple Charged With 5 1/2-Month-Old Son’s Death

The parents of a nearly 6-month-old boy who hasn’t been seen since late December — and whose remains police believe were thrown into a trash bin at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw mall — were charged Wednesday with child abuse resulting in death.

Adam Manson, 34, and Kiana Williams, 32, were expected to be arraigned this afternoon in downtown Los Angeles in connection with the death of Jacsun Manson. They could face up to 10 years in state prison if convicted of the charge, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The pair were staying with their infant son in a South Los Angeles motel room on New Year’s Eve, and were “allegedly doing drugs and later found their child was dead,” according to a district attorney’s office statement.

The parents allegedly put their son’s body in a suitcase and left it in a trash dumpster, according to Deputy District Attorney Jon Hatami.

Investigators began searching the El Sobrante Landfill in Corona on Monday for the boy’s remains, but were unable to find any sign of the infant, said Culver City police Capt. Jason Sims.

The effort was suspended Tuesday while authorities worked to determine where in the landfill to resume the search. It was unclear when search crews would return to the landfill.

The boy’s parents — who had been living at a shelter in Culver City — were arrested Jan. 3, when they were found in a stolen vehicle, police said. The boy was not with them when they were arrested. Jacsun, who was last seen Dec. 31 with his parents, was officially reported missing by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services on Jan. 25.

Williams has remained in custody in connection with the stolen vehicle and is jailed without bail. Manson was briefly released but was re-arrested Feb. 2 and was also being held without bail.

Culver City police said Monday that investigators believe Manson and Williams “are responsible for the disappearance and death” of their son.

“We also believe that after his death, Adam and Kianna discarded Jacson’s body in a dumpster somewhere near the (Baldwin Hills) Crenshaw mall in Los Angeles,” police said, leading them to believe the boy’s remains are in the Riverside County landfill.