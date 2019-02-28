7-year-old girl with inoperable brain tumor wants to receive letters from your dog

A 7-year-old Wisconsin girl who was recently diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor wants to receive letters from dogs.

So far, Emma Mertens has received more than 50,000 letters from dogs.

“If you knew Emma, she’s the most kind, big-hearted girl,” Emma’s father, Geoff Mertens told “Good Morning America.” “To see so many people take a few minutes out of their day to put a smile on her face is overwhelming.”

If you’re a dog owner, consider sending Emma Mertens a letter from your dog.

The letters can be sent to:

Emma Mertens

P.O. Box 230

Hartland, WI 53029

There is also a GoFund Me account if anyone would like to donate to help her family with medical bills.