Winter Storms Wash Away California Drought, Enlarge Snowpack

California is drenched and its mountains are piled high with snow amid a still-unfolding winter of storms that was unimaginable just a few months ago.

The U.S. Drought Monitor reports Thursday that more than 87 percent of California is free of drought conditions or unusual dryness and just over 2 percent remains in the drought category.

State water resources officials say the vital Sierra Nevada snowpack is now at 153 percent of average to date.

With all the rain the state has been receiving, it should come as no surprise that the latest @USDA drought map shows little to no dry areas. https://t.co/EhCBrTXa9z pic.twitter.com/Tp3bvz84ym — "Kiki" Intarasuwan (@kintarasu) February 28, 2019

A measurement taken Thursday at Phillips Station near Sierra-at-Tahoe found 113 inches of snow depth compared to just 13½ inches a year ago.

The Sierra snowpack supplies about 30 percent of California’s water when it melts in spring and summer.

Forecasters expect stormy weather to continue.