Man admits to sexually assaulting 93-year-old mother-in-law on her deathbed

A Vermont man has admitted to sexually assaulting his 93-year-old mother-in-law, just days before she died.

“This was a women who was literally on her deathbed, she was in an incredibly vulnerable state,” Deputy State’s Attorney Dana DiSano said.

DiSano said she’s pleased Stephen Edwards has accepted responsibility. The 71-year-old Edwards and his lawyer declined to speak to reporters following the plea change.

The incident happened last year at Burlington Health and Rehab in South Burlington.

The victim was receiving hospice care when a nurse found Edwards sexually abusing her.

It isn’t the first time he’s been in trouble with the law.

As the owner of Vermont Coin and Jewelry, police said Edwards bought stolen jewelry from burglars, and didn’t properly document the items he purchased.

He got a suspended three to six-month sentence and was placed on probation.

The lewd and lascivious conduct case will officially end at a sentencing hearing in June.

“I don’t want to speak for the victim’s family but I know that the ones that I have spoken with wanted to see a resolution to the case, and this brings them some type of closure without having to go through the trial process,” DiSano said.