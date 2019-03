NBCares: Barone’s Rabbits

Our commitment to celebrating and supporting our public art is just one of the things that makes our community so special. Everywhere you look scattered throughout our naturally stunning landscape, you’ll find creativity, color, boldness, beauty, and now bunnies!

Desert X has 19 installations across our Valley and now local artists Karen and Tony Barone have installed their rabbit warren on Highway 111 in Rancho Mirage.