Surprise! Palm Springs Parolee Nabbed In Booze Sales To Minors Sting

A parolee gas station clerk was behind bars Friday for allegedly selling alcohol to a minor during an undercover sting operation.

Cathedral City police officers working with California Alcohol Beverage Control agents arrested Elizabeth Seamore, 35, around 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Mobil gas station at 34021 Date Palm Drive.

Seamore was the only person arrested during the sting, in which minors under the supervision of ABC agents attempted to purchase alcohol from several retail stores with alcohol licenses, according to Cathedral City police Cmdr. Paul Herrera.

Because selling alcohol to a minor may constitute a parole violation, Seamore is jailed without bail pending a March 8 court date, police said.

People who sell alcohol to minors usually face a minimum fine of $250, and/or 24 to 32 hours of community service for a first violation, according to police. Fines, an alcohol license suspension or permanent license revocation are the possible consequences for businesses where alcohol is sold to a minor.

“Minor Decoy operations have been conducted by local law enforcement throughout the state since the 1980s,” according to a Cathedral City police statement. “When the program first began, the violation rate of retail establishments selling to minors was as high as 40 to 50 percent. When conducted on a routine basis, the rate has dropped in some cities as low as 10 percent. In 1994, the California Supreme Court ruled unanimously that use of underage decoys is a valid tool of law enforcement to ensure that licensees are complying with the law.”