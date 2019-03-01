Woman Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Attack on 91-Year-Old Man

A Los Angeles woman was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in state prison for beating a 91-year-old grandfather with a brick in Willowbrook last summer.

Laquisha Jones, 30, pleaded no contest Dec. 27 to a felony elder abuse charge stemming from the attack, which occurred on the Fourth of July last year.

Jones attacked the man without provocation near 118th and Robin streets, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The aftermath of the attack was captured on cell phone video that showed Rodolfo Rodriguez on the ground, with blood covering much of his face.

Rodriguez suffered several broken bones, including a shattered jaw and a pair of broken ribs, and a GoFundMe page established by his family has raised more than $327,000.

Jones was arrested by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies six days later, and has remained behind bars since then, according to jail records.

Along with the elder abuse charge, Jones admitted the allegations that she used a brick, inflicted great bodily injury upon the victim and had a 2017 conviction for criminal threats, according to the District Attorney’s Office.