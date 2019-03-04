Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Auctioned Four Championship Rings for Nearly $3 Million and Gave it to a Kids Charity

The man known for his skyhook might now be known for his philanthropy.

Los Angeles Lakers’ legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will be walking around a lot lighter after he auctioned off four of his six NBA Championship rings on Sunday.

Jabbar put 234 memorabilia items up for auction with the entirety of the proceeds going towards his charity, the Skyhook Foundation, whose mission is to give children in poor communities access to better educational opportunities.

According to ESPN, the auction raised nearly $3 million dollars, and all of it is going to the kids.

“When it comes to choosing between storing a championship ring or trophy in a room, or providing kids with an opportunity to change their lives, the choice is pretty simple: Sell it all,” Jabbar said when he first announced the auction.

“Looking back on what I have done with my life, instead of gazing at the sparkle of jewels or gold playing celebrating something I did a long time ago, I’d rather look into the delighted face of a child holding their first caterpillar and think about what I might be doing for their future. That’s a history that has no price.”

Each of Jabbar’s four championship rings sold for over $245,000 with his 1987 Championship ring selling for a whopping $398,937.50, the highest of all the items.

In addition to his championship rings, Jabbar also sold signed items like the basketball from his final regular season game, and three of his Most Valuable Player trophies.

Current Lakers’ superstar LeBron James was so impressed by Abdul-Jabbar’s generosity that he posted the news on Instagram with the caption: “INCREDIBLE!”