Update: Sand Dunes Take Over Palm Springs Roadways, Some Roads Open

A stretch of North Gene Autry Trail in Palm Springs was closed Monday due to sand storms that lowered visibility and left parts of the roadway blocked, but it has since reopened.

The closure of the road between East Via Escuela and Interstate 10 was the second major closure prompted by the blowing sand. It reopened just before 12:30 Monday afternoon. North Indian Canyon was closed Sunday night between Tramview Road and Interstate 10.

Desert winds blew “giant sand piles on the street,” while also lowering visibility to dangerous levels, Palm Springs Communications Director Amy Blaisdell said.

Wind gusts reached 59 mph in some desert locations overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

The roads will be opened as quickly as possible, Blaisdell said. Crews were using tractors to remove sand from the roadways, but continued winds could delay the removal process.

Dust was continuing to blow in the desert winds in Palm Springs Monday morning, but the gusts are expected to die off through midday, according to the National Weather Service.