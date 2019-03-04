Weekend Charity Golf Tournament Raises $2.2 Million For Cancer Research

More than $2 million was raised for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which specializes in defeating childhood cancer, at a weekend celebrity golf tournament in Palm Desert, organizers announced Monday.

The annual Patrick Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament hosted by the actor at the JW Marriott Desert Springs raised $2.2 million, event spokeswoman Andrea Carter said.

Golf was not the only featured attraction at the four-day event. A “Saturday Soiree” alone raised $904,020 through auctions and a “Give to Live” event, Carter said. Several other events were sold out, including Songwriters Night, which featured top Nashville songwriters telling the “stories behind the stories” of country’s greatest hits, she said

The annual charity event became the highest grossing golf tournament nationwide for St. Jude two years ago, with $12 million raised in total since 2011, Carter said.

“It costs about $2.4 million per day to operate St. Jude. There are many fundraisers that take place throughout the country, so we are proud to be the top-grossing event for them,” Carter said.