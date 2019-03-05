N.Y. regulators probing Trump Organization’s insurance practices

New York state regulators have issued a subpoena to the Trump Organization’s insurance company as part of an investigation into the president’s family business, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told NBC News on Tuesday.

The move by the New York State Department of Financial Services adds to the growing scrutiny facing the Trump Organization.

The subpoena was issued to Aon insurance company, the person with direct knowledge said, in an investigation of the insurance policies and claims tied to Trump’s namesake firm.

Aon, a global insurance company headquartered in London, provided a statement to NBC News that did not name the Trump Organization.

“We can confirm that we received a subpoena from the New York State Department of Financial Services and, as is our policy, we intend to cooperate with all regulatory bodies,” it said. “We do not comment on specific client matters.”

The Trump Organization did not immediately return a request for comment.

Word of the subpoena, which was first reported by The New York Times, comes as the Trump Organization is already under scrutiny by congressional committees and federal prosecutors.

Questions about the Trump family’s business practices intensified last week after Michael Cohen, the president’s former lawyer, told the House Oversight and Reform committee that Trump provided inflated assets to an insurance company.

Asked by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., if Trump ever inflated the value of his assets to an insurance company, Cohen replied, “Yes.”

“Who else knows that the president did this?” Ocasio-Cortez said in a follow-up question.

Cohen, who was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to several crimes, went on to name three Trump Organization executives: Allen Weisselberg, Ron Lieberman and Matthew Calamari.

Weisselberg, the company’s chief financial officer, was granted limited immunity by New York prosecutors to provide information in their case involving hush money Cohen paid to women who alleged to have had affairs with Trump before he took office. But he does not have an ongoing cooperation agreement with prosecutors, multiple sources have told NBC News.