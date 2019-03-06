La Quinta Considers Another ‘Ironman’ With New Routes to Lessen Traffic

The City Council in La Quinta may take a chance on another Ironman Triathlon, while some residents are still agitated after last year’s race caused backed-up traffic for many residents, the city officials are now considering its return but with different routes.

The Ironman Triathlon challenges the physical and mental strength of athletes worldwide, but in the desert, the traffic was the most difficult challenge to beat.

Micah Hughes works at Old Town Coffee Company in La Quinta, he said he managed to avoid the traffic but some of his co-workers were not as lucky.

“We have a co-worker here who called and said she had been in traffic for almost an hour,” Hughes said. “Traffic was awful just in general, in Washington the traffic was super backed-up.”

About 2,500 participants raced in the 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bicycle ride and 26.22-mile run. The route closed down major roads such as Washington Street which caused traffic delays and major headaches.

The city’s community resources director, Chris Escobedo, said the city will take input from residents before anything is decided by the council. The city staff will hold three community workshops beginning Thursday at 6 PM inside Red Robin in La Quinta.

“We are looking at options that would avoid Washington as that bike route which is why it is not under consideration for this year,” Escobedo said. “Our council wants to hear from the community we heard loud and clear after the last event.”

The city released two proposed routes, both of them would take portions of Monroe, Jefferson and Miles Ave. to reach the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Escobedo said, “We would be creating a turn by turn outreach plan so a resident would be able to see where the areas of impact are at and where would be the navigation for that date.”

A second community workshop will take place March 11 inside the La Quinta City Hall at 2 PM. While the final workshop is scheduled for March 12 at nine in the morning at the La Quinta Wellness Center.

The La Quinta City Council will reach a decision whether to give Ironman a second chance on the March 19 council meeting.