Silver Alert Issued for Missing Woman Last Seen in Palm Desert

A Silver Alert has been activated by the California Highway Patrol ENTAC on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Ruth Darling was last seen on March 6, at approximately 1:30pm, in Palm Desert.

Darling is believed to be wearing an unknown colored shirt, blue sweatpants, and sandals.

Darling suffers from a medical condition(s), and may become disoriented.