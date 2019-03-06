Sisters Charged With Murdering Their Father After One Confesses to Their Shared Lover

Two sisters in Florida almost got away with the “perfect murder” of their elderly father until one of them confessed to the man they were both romantically involved with, authorities said.

Linda Roberts and Mary-Beth Tomaselli were arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder, four years after their 85-year-old father, Anthony Tomaselli, died in their Palm Harbor home.

Detectives began investigating Anthony’s death as a homicide last month after a man dating both sisters called the sheriff’s department and said Roberts, 62, had confessed to him that she and Tomaselli, 63, “euthanized” their father because he was ill and would not go into an assisted living facility.

Deputies were called to the home on March 6, 2015, for a report of a man not breathing and were told by Roberts and Tomaselli that they awoke to find their father lying on a couch not breathing, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said during a news conference on Tuesday.