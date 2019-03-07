Everybody, a Backstreet Boys ‘Experience’ Is Headed for DTLA

When people dare say “the ’90s are back!!!,” complete with multiple exclamation points, and a breathless excitement, we answer the only way we can: The ’90s never, ever left.

Like we’d ever give up scrunchies? And babydoll dresses? And all of that amazing music? Please.

For sure, “Captain Marvel” boasts a decade-before-last vibe, and the last Blockbuster on the planet continues to hit “Play >” in Oregon. But some ’90s-born obsessions have never faded, not for a minute.

Look to the legendary Backstreet Boys, a group that is synonymous with a certain dance-ready ’90s sound, look, and spirit.

Fans still clamor across the World Wide Web to know what members are up to, to share the love of the music, the good times, and how their own personal super-fandoms began.

Legions of those super-fans, as well as Backstreet Boys buffs who’ve discovered them since the band’s 1993 start, have a new place to focus, beyond the stadium and the record store: The Grammy Museum, which will be the place to see Backstreet Boys: The Experience, beginning in April.

April 10, to be exact, and the wrap date isn’t coming any time soon, so get happy, BSB peeps: You’ll have through Sept. 2, 2019 to catch the “Ultimate Backstreet Boys Fan Experience,” an exhibit that will rock both “Personal Memorabilia and Immersive Interactives.”

The costumes, the photos, and the art will all earn their place in the show, but check out one centerpieces of the large, look-around happening: A “fan confessional booth that will allow fans to record a message directly to the group.”

Okay, we just have to fan ourselves for a moment. Thank goodness we kept our favorite teen mag handy, the one where we read about the group’s likes/dislikes about a zillion times.

“From the beginning of our career, we have always made it a priority to interact with our fans,” says AJ McLean. “This exhibition is a perfect way to share our favorite memories with the people who made our dreams a reality.”

Are you ready for a fan-oriented exhibit that goes beyond static displays and straight to immersive moments involving both photos and videos? The kind of tech that will invite the “… fans to engage with the group’s music and history like never before?”

The ’90s never ended, and to say that “I Want It That Way” means you’re joining other Backstreet Boys in living the dream, now and always. That dream just found a fresh outlet, in DTLA, beginning on April 10.