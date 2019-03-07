Look From Above: New Photos of Disneyland’s Star Wars Land and More

Star Wars and Disney fans: You can probably scarcely contain your excitement when you hear that “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge,” the newest land coming to the Anaheim park, is making progress toward its May 31 opening.

NearMap, a location content provider, is giving fans an aerial view of the progress of not only the California park’s progress, but is also showing how the Disney World sister site is shaping up in Walt Disney World in Florida.

The company just did another flyover February 2019 — and the fantasy of Star Wars is so close to becoming reality!

If you want to check out even more photos just released of costumes, merchandise, adult-only beverages and more, check out this brand new gallery.

The California Star Wars Land will open first on May 31, followed by the Florida site on Aug. 29, the theme park announced Thursday. “The lands will feature two major attractions that put guests in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance,” according to the Disney Parks blog.

Disney is having a busy couple of years. In addition to the Star Wars lands, Toy Story at Disney World was also created. The Florida park boasts that guests will be able to “shrink” to the size of a toy to explore Andy’s backyard.

Take a look at the progress of all the sites.



Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort

Star Wars Land