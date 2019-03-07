Look From Above: New Photos of Disneyland’s Star Wars Land and More

News Staff

Star Wars and Disney fans: You can probably scarcely contain your excitement when you hear that “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge,” the newest land coming to the Anaheim park, is making progress toward its May 31 opening.

NearMap, a location content provider, is giving fans an aerial view of the progress of not only the California park’s progress, but is also showing how the Disney World sister site is shaping up in Walt Disney World in Florida.

The company just did another flyover February 2019 — and the fantasy of Star Wars is so close to becoming reality!

If you want to check out even more photos just released of costumes, merchandise, adult-only beverages and more, check out this brand new gallery. 

The California Star Wars Land will open first on May 31, followed by the Florida site on Aug. 29, the theme park announced Thursday. “The lands will feature two major attractions that put guests in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance,” according to the Disney Parks blog.

Disney is having a busy couple of years. In addition to the Star Wars lands, Toy Story at Disney World was also created. The Florida park boasts that guests will be able to “shrink” to the size of a toy to explore Andy’s backyard. 

Take a look at the progress of all the sites.


Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort

Star Wars Land

Walt Disney Parks & Resorts Chairman Bob Chapek shared new details and a glimpse inside the two attractions planed for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge coming to both Disneyland park in Anaheim, Calif. and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Fla. in 2019.


NearMap

Star Wars Land in Anaheim, California

So. Close. Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is so close to opening! The park, set to dazzle the world in Summer 2019, is seen here in these aerial images Feb. 22, 2019. Continue viewing this gallery to see how construction looked as progress was made over the past year.


NearMap

Star Wars Land in Anaheim, California

NearMap flew over the soon-to-be open Star Wars land, snapping these aerial images, Feb. 22, 2019.


NearMap

Star Wars Land in Anaheim, California

NearMap

Star Wars Land in Anaheim, California

A view of the construction progress at Star Wars Land at the Anaheim, California, Disneyland park in March 2018.


NearMap

Star Wars Land in Anaheim, California

A view of the construction progress at Star Wars Land at the Anaheim, California, Disneyland park in March 2018.


NearMap

Star Wars Land in Anaheim, California

A view of the construction progress at Star Wars Land at the Anaheim, California, Disneyland park in March 2018.


Disney Parks Blog

Disney Tradition

“Another part of this longtime construction tradition is when signatures are placed on the steel beam, and for this topping out every Disneyland Resort cast member was invited to take part!” – Disney Parks Blog

Star Wars Land in Anaheim, California

An earlier aerial view of Star Wars land. This is the east view of the Millennium Falcon area from November 2017.

Star Wars Land in Anaheim, California

This is a north aerial view of the entire Star Wars land site from November 2017.

Star Wars Land at Disneyland in California

This is the north view of the Millennium Falcon area from November 2017.

Star Wars Land at Disneyland in California

This is the north view of Star Wars land from above in November 2017.

Star Wars Land – Rendering

What the land may look like when all is said and done in 2019.

Star Wars Land at Disneyland in California

Another northern view of Star Wars land.

Star Wars Land at Disneyland in California

This is a north view of Star Wars Land.


Disney Parks Blog

Star Wars Land – Rendering

Star Wars Land at Disneyland in California

This is a south view of Star Wars Land.

Star Wars Land at Disneyland in California

Aerial shots of the south view of Disneyland’s upcoming Star Wars Land.

Star Wars Land at Disneyland in California

Aerial shots of Disneyland’s upcoming Star Wars Land. This is the west view of the Millennium Falcon area.

Star Wars Land at Disneyland in California

East view of Star Wars Land.

Star Wars Land at Disneyland in California

South view of Millennium Falcon area.


Star Wars Land at Disney World in Florida

New images from May 30, 2018 show the progress of the new Star Wars land at Disney World in Florida.

Star Wars Land at Disney World in Florida

New aerial images from May 30, 2018 show the progress of the new Star Wars land at Disney World in Florida.

Star Wars Land at Disney World in Florida

Progress continues on Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Star Wars Land at Disney World in Florida

Aerial view of Disney World’s Star Wars land as construction is underway for a 2019 debut. Here we see the east view zoomed in.

Star Wars Land at Disney World in Florida

A northern view.

Star Wars Land at Disney World in Florida

Aerial view of Disney World’s Star Wars land as construction is underway for a 2019 debut.

Star Wars Land at Disney World in Florida

A south view.

Star Wards Land at Disney World in Florida

A zoomed in shot of the south view.

Star Wars Land at Disney World in Florida

Aerial view of Disney World’s Star Wars land as construction is underway for a 2019 debut.

Star Wars Land at Disney World in Florida

Aerial view of Disney World’s Star Wars land as construction is underway for a 2019 debut.

Star Wars Land at Disney World in Florida

Aerial view of Disney World’s Star Wars land as construction is underway for a 2019 debut.

Star Wars Land at Disney World in Florida

A western view.


Disney Parks Blog

Toy Story Land at Disney World in Florida

Toy Story Land at Disney World

You can even see Rex the dinosaur.

Toy Story Land at Disney World

Coming Summer 2018, Toy Story land at Disney World is well underway. Here’s an eastern view.

Toy Story Land at Disney World

A north view.

Toy Story Land at Disney World

Coming Summer 2018, Toy Story land at Disney World is well underway.

Toy Story Land at Disney World

An eastern view.

Toy Story Land at Disney World

Coming Summer 2018, Toy Story land at Disney World is well underway.

Toy Story Land at Disney World

A west-facing aerial view.

Toy Story Land at Disney World

Coming Summer 2018, Toy Story land at Disney World is well underway.