San Francisco’s New High: $3,690 for One-Bedroom Rent

San Francisco’s high-cost of living continues to skyrocket.

Rental website Zumper recently released its top median prices to rent one bedroom across the nation. And no surprise here as San Francisco, San Jose and Oakland all crack the Top 10.

But according to the Zumper study, which examined all median rents for all homes that were available or vacant in February, you’ll now need to cough up $3,690 a month to rent a one bedroom in San Francisco.

View the Zumper Rent Report here.