Texas man paints home pink, neighbors complain

A bright pink house has neighbors of one Texas man seeing red. But the homeowner really doesn’t care what you or anyone else has to say.

Emilio Rodriguez says the bright pink house is his dream home, ” No HOA. I pre-planned this specifically because of that reason, so when people get mad I explain there is no HOA here,” said Emilio Rodriguez.

Rodriguez bought the home in Nov. and painted all of it pink everywhere, including the roof.”I did the back first, the whole back of the house, then I did the whole house,” said Rodriguez.

Neighbors who have a problem with Rodriguez’s pink house only have one remedy — filing a lawsuit.