3-month-old puppy stabbed during burglary, police say

Police in New Hampshire are investigating a burglary at a home on Dudley Drive during which a 3-month-old puppy was stabbed.

No one was home at the time of the burglary during the daylight hours Thursday, police said. The residents returned home and found the puppy, named Jax, with stab wounds to his chest and abdomen.

Jax was taken to an emergency veterinarian in Portsmouth, investigators said. He underwent surgery Friday morning and is now recovering.

Items were taken from the home during the burglary, according to police. Officers are reminding people in the neighborhood to keep their doors and windows locked.

Police said there have been no recent burglaries in the area. They said described the burglary as an isolated incident.