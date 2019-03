Deputies Track Down Easily Identifiable Inmate a Day After Escaping Jail

An inmate jailed for assault with a deadly weapon was captured early Friday at a home in San Bernardino after escaping from custody.

Mario Tafoya, 19, escaped from the West Valley Detention Center Thursday afternoon and was last seen running barefoot near Etiwanda Avenue and 6th Street. Police, deputies and a K-9 team searched the area before he was taken into custody around 5:30 a.m. Friday at a San Bernardino home.

His initial arrest on Jan. 31 was for assault with a deadly weapon.