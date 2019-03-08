Fourth Attacker Sentenced in the Beating Death of USC Grad Student

A 22-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison Friday for a brutal baseball bat attack that killed a USC electrical engineering graduate student.
Alberto Ochoa was convicted of first-degree murder for his role in the beating death of the student from China who was attacked near campus while walking back to his apartment after a study session. A downtown Los Angeles jury deliberated about two hours before finding Ochoa guilty last Dec. 12 of the July 24, 2014, attack on 24-year-old Xinran Ji.
Ji was able to stagger away from the attack scene and reached his nearby apartment, where he was found dead by one of his roommates.
Jurors also found that Ochoa was an “actual killer,” along with finding true the special circumstance allegation of murder during the commission of an attempted robbery and an allegation that he used a baseball bat during the attack. The panel also found him guilty of one count each of assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and attempted robbery involving an attack on a man and woman at Dockweiler Beach about two hours after Ji’s beating.