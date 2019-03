Emergency Crews Battle House Fire in Coachella

Emergency fire crews are battling a house fire on the 85600 Block of Via Misionero in Coachella.

The call came in around 3:45pm after black smoke became visible on the back and side of the house.

Authorities have not announced if anyone was in the 1,500 square foot home, or indicted any injuries. There 20 firefighters and 5 engines on scene.

Stay tuned with NBC Palm Springs as this breaking news story develops.