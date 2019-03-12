Border Patrol Agents Arrest 18th Street Gang Member

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested an “18th Street” gang member near Calexico Saturday morning.

At approximately 9:01 p.m., Border Patrol agents encountered a man that they suspected had entered the United States illegally approximately one-half-miles east of the Calexico West Port of Entry.

Agents arrested the man and transported him to the El Centro Station for processing.

“Our agents continue to arrest gang members and prevent them from re-entering our communities after being previously deported. I am grateful for the work our Border Patrol agents do every day to keep our communities safe,” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David Kim Agents determined that the man is a self- admitted 18th Street gang member.

The man has a prior removal from the United States and was found to have a conviction for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant.

The man, a 32-year-old Honduran national, is in federal custody pending prosecution for federal crimes.