‘Don’t Really Care About School’ Loughlin’s Daughter Slammed for Earlier Dismissive Tweet About College

Perhaps Lori Loughlin should have asked her daughter if she even wanted to go to college.

Olivia Jade Giannulli, the 19-year-old daughter of the “Full House” star who is facing arrest as part of a college admissions scheme, came under fire just last year for dismissive comments she made showing indifference toward attending the University of Southern California, where she is a freshman.

The comments, which Giannulli later apologized for, resurfaced as Loughlin faces charges for participating in a college admissions cheating scam.

In a YouTube video answering fan questions, the teen who has her own popular YouTube channel pondered how she would juggle academic life while flying to Fiji, New York, and other locations for work.

“I don’t know how much of school I’m gonna attend but I’m gonna go in and talk to my deans and everyone, and hope that I can try and balance it all,” Giannulli said near the five-minute mark. “But I do want the experience of like game days, partying…I don’t really care about school, as you guys all know.”

Users immediately took to the comment section to vent their frustration with the current University of Southern California student’s statements.

“This video shows how shallow this girl is,” one commenter wrote. “There are legit kids having to work and sacrifice their entire childhood without an education, and here she is stealing spots in college from people who actually who want an education and benefit their future…so disappointed.”

Other users called her “spoiled” and “undeserving.” Many described their own struggles to get into and succeed in college,

“Wow, so many people can’t even afford college, and you’re going to a UC and paying 50K a year for “parties” and “game days’,” another user wrote, referring to the University of California campuses. “Something like that may sound completely normal to you, but for most people, they can’t even imagine it.”

After two days, Giannulli posted an apology video, where she calls comments the comments “super ignorant and stupid.”

“It totally came across that I’m not grateful for college — I’m going to a really nice school. And it just kind of made it seem like I don’t care, I just want to brush it off, I’m just gonna be successful at YouTube and not have to worry about school,” Giannulli said in the black-and-white video. “I’m just really disappointed in myself.”

On Tuesday, commenters have returned to point out the irony in the video in light of the charges against Loughlin, who is among 50 people charged in a $25 million college entrance exam cheating scheme.

Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli allegedly agreed to pay $500,000 in bribes to increase their two daughters chances of being accepted into the University of Southern California. The family allegedly faked photos of one of her daughters to falsely claim that she was on the L.A. Marine club’s rowing team, according to the NBC News report.

A spokesperson for Loughlin refused to comment on the charges when contacted by NBC News.

Loughlin has already been made the subject of memes on social media, with many based on Loughlin’s role as Aunt Becky in the ABC sitcom “Full House.”