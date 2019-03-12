Suspected Identified in Desert Hot Springs Deputy-Involved Shooting

An early morning standoff in Desert Hot Springs culminated in a deputy-involved shooting and the arrest of a suspect, who was not hit by the gunfire, authorities said.

The shooting occurred just after 5 a.m. in the 67600 block of San Gorgonio Street, where deputies were sent to assist Desert Hot Springs police about 1:45 a.m., according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

“No citizens, officers or deputies were injured,” Deputy Mike Vasquez said.

Desert Hot Springs police were not immediately available for comment regarding what prompted the initial response to San Gorgonio Street, but officials confirmed that Juan Gonzalez Jr., a 47-year-old resident of Desert Hot Springs was taken into custody.

It was the second deputy-involved shooting in the desert this month.

On the evening of March 4, a 63-year-old man armed with a handgun was shot dead by deputies who responded to a shots-fired call outside the Eisenhower Desert Orthopedic Center in the 39000 block of Bob Hope Drive.

Deputies involved in on-duty shootings are placed on administrative leave, per department policy, pending completion of an investigation.