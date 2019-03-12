IHOP Free Pancake Day Is Back to Give Back

It can feel like just about every TV show, movie franchise, and book series has its dedicated fan base, and those fans rock their own adorable, snappy, and easy-to-recall nickname.

But what about those real-life events that promise the offer of a free food?

Such fantastic happenings have their ardent admirers, too.

One of the best-known on that particular calendar has to be National Pancake Day, the day when IHOP restaurants offer a short stack, for free, to anyone visiting a participating restaurant.

That day in 2019 is Tuesday, March 12, so prepare yourself, flapjackies: Free Pancake Day has arrived.

And, yes, we went with “flapjackies” for the name of the IHOP Free Pancake Day fan base, but feel free to discuss among yourselves and come up with something catchier.

Far more fantastic than the allure of a pay-nothing short-stacker of doughy discs of syrupy joy? That IHOP observes National Pancake Day as a day of giving back.

The touching tagline is “Flip It Forward for Kids.” Which means this: The company encourage visitors on March 12 to enjoy their free short stacks, then to “… donate to help children battling critical illnesses.”

“Each stack served on IHOP Free Pancake Day helps us flip it forward for kids in need,” reads a statement on the site.

Can you help? Donate a little, if you can, or a whole lot, or more than a whole lot, to a very important cause?

A lot of gratis flapjacks’ll go out to a lot of tables on March 12. Surely a lot of money can be raised, too, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., the hours for IHOP Free Pancake Day.