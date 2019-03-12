NBC Palm Springs’ Gino LaMont Honored with Bud Collins Media Award

Long time KMIR/NBC Palm Springs broadcaster, Gino LaMont, was honored Tuesday with the Bud Collins Media Award at the 2019 BNP Paribas Open.

Now News Director and Evening Anchor for NBC Palm Springs, LaMont says the BNP Paribas Open is one of the best events he has covered throughout his career in local news.

2019 marks the 19th year LaMont has covered the tournament saying, “I truly feel like I’ve experienced the growth of this event firsthand.”

The Bud Collins Media Award is an annual award given to a media member or outlet that has been integral in covering, promoting, and supporting the tournament for a number of years.

This marks the first year that the Bud Collins Media Award has been given to a member of the local Coachella Valley media.

LaMont says, “I cannot put into words how much this means to me. To be honored by this event, where my only goal was to provide better coverage than anyone else for our viewers, truly means everything to me. It’s humbling, thrilling, and genuinely unbelievable.”