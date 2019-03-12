Texas mother, 33, killed by rock thrown from interstate overpass

The boyfriend of a Texas mother killed by a large rock thrown from an interstate overpass described the terrifying ordeal and his attempts to save his girlfriend’s life.

Chris Rodriguez told NBC-affiliate KCEN-TV that he was approaching a railroad bridge on an interstate in Temple on Saturday night after a family trip to Austin when a rock crashed through his windshield, hitting Keila Flores who was in the passenger’s seat.

Rodriguez said at first he didn’t know happened and when he turned on a light inside the car he saw “where the rock had struck her.”

“It happened so quick. The front windshield just exploded,” he said.

Rodriguez immediately pulled over and began CPR on Flores, 33, as another motorist stopped to offer assistance.

Flores, who was a mother-of-three, was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries Sunday morning. The children, ages 6, 12, and 14, were in the backseat when the tragedy struck, Rodriguez told a local station.

“She was a joy of life and to take that away from her kids, her family and friends,” Rodriguez said. “I don’t want nobody in the world to have to go through this pain.”

The incident is being investigated by the Temple Police Department. In a post on Facebook over the weekend, the department said it did not have a suspect.